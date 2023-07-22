Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 2,233 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $257,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $4,463,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

