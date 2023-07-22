Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 422.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

