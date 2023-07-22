Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $670,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.87% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:BJUN opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $151.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

