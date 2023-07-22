Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 12,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.55.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $582.10 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.