Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGT stock opened at $447.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.11 and its 200 day moving average is $385.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

