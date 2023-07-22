Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $767,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Roku by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $73.50 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Further Reading

