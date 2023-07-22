Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 344 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,824,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.40.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $382.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $394.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

