Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,495 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

