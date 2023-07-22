Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shell were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,521.00.

NYSE SHEL opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $219.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $62.98.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

