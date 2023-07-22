Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 404.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 160,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,051,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

