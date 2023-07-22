Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
ARESF opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.
