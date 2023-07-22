Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
