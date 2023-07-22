Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
