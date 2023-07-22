Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

