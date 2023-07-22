Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ABF has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Associated British Foods to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.11) to GBX 2,250 ($29.42) in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.15) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,075 ($27.13).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 2,108 ($27.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,218.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,223 ($15.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,139 ($27.97). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,942 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,931.09.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,631.58%.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 45,355 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($26.24), for a total value of £910,274.85 ($1,190,212.93). Insiders own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Associated British Foods

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.