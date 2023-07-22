Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEAM. OTR Global downgraded shares of Atlassian to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Atlassian stock opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.58.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $1,298,302.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,467,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,467,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,889 shares of company stock worth $55,601,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

