AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.48

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.48 and traded as high as C$22.04. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$21.90, with a volume of 44,629 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

AutoCanada Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$500.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.72.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.32). AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.7210461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

