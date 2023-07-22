Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,652 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

ADSK stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

