Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 53.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.35.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.
