Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $278.93

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.93 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 307.13 ($4.02). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.99), with a volume of 449,582 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 279.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.04.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

