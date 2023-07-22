Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. 421,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.01. Banner has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Banner will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,248 shares of company stock valued at $102,902. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 2,882.7% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 36,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,457 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Banner by 13.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Banner by 16.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

