Barclays Lowers Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target to GBX 1,880

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,090 ($27.33) to GBX 1,880 ($24.58) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($24.84) to GBX 1,590 ($20.79) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,050 ($26.80) to GBX 1,750 ($22.88) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Victrex has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

