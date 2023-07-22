Barclays Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $221.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $226.00 to $221.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.66.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $177.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.36.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

