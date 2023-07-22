Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 12.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

