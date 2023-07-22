Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 370

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.80) to GBX 545 ($7.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($6.09) to GBX 392 ($5.13) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.52) to GBX 501 ($6.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 552 ($7.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 502.13 ($6.57).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 459.20 ($6.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 448.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 457.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.08, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 313 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 515 ($6.73).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

