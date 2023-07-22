Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Shares Up 1.6%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €52.21 ($58.66) and last traded at €52.16 ($58.61). 2,116,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.36 ($57.71).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

