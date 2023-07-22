Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,508,000 after buying an additional 659,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,017,000 after buying an additional 512,191 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX opened at $265.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

