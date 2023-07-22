Bend DAO (BEND) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $40.63 million and approximately $177,057.99 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

