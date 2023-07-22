Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 58,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,210,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,930. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $484.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The company had revenue of $175.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.2002 dividend. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

