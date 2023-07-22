BinaryX One Day Volume Hits $461,179.27 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for about $28.37 or 0.00095001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $137.52 million and approximately $461,179.27 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

