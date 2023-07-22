bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in June

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BIAF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $15.55.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
