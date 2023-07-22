bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in June

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BIAF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

About bioAffinity Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

