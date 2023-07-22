BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BIT Mining by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BIT Mining by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 105,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BIT Mining by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BIT Mining by 2,768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 503,002 shares in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining Price Performance

BTCM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 134,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,810. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.79. BIT Mining has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.10.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.87 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BIT Mining will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.