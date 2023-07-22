BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Down 12.4% in June

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $751.28. The company had a trading volume of 512,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,693. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.73. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

