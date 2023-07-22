Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $104.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,490,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 127.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

