Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $116.00 at Citigroup

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.47.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BX opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.65. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 127.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

