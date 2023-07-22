Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

BX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 151.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 192.0% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 29.5% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.3% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

