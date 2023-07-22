Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Up 10.9% in June

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 744,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 671,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,103,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 543,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 54,293 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $15,977,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BLBD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 752,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,756. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $690.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 838.58% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $299.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.