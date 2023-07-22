BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.96

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.96 and traded as low as C$10.67. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 181,724 shares trading hands.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.32.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

