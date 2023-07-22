BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $244.69 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. BNB has a total market cap of $37.65 billion and approximately $387.66 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $244.69 or 0.00817595 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,856,736 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,856,884.1549989. The last known price of BNB is 243.56229985 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1525 active market(s) with $502,816,384.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

