Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Lowered to C$77.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$78.50 to C$77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOWFF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
BOWFF stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
