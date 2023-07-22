boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.96

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.96 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 35.95 ($0.47). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 36.28 ($0.47), with a volume of 5,638,801 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 46.63 ($0.61).

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.97. The company has a market capitalization of £454.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.