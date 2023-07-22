BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 191.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in BP by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. 5,169,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,907,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. BP has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 billion. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.15.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

