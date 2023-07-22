Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 13,850,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,398,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 198,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 2,279,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $795.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.41%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of March 31, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

