BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.40 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:BTB.UN opened at C$3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.48. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.97 and a 52-week high of C$3.93.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

