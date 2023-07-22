BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.40 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BTB.UN opened at C$3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.48. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.97 and a 52-week high of C$3.93.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
