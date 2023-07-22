BTIG Research Boosts CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $10.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, April 17th.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.79. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 93.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,087 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,477,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 831,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after buying an additional 498,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 772.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,735,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

