Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 497,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cadre Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDRE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 42,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,160. Cadre has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $859.22 million, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.66 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.94%. Cadre’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cadre

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

