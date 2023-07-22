Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAL. TheStreet raised Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $955.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $31.13.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $393,385. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

