Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.72. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$11.83.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7932726 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

