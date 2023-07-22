Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$24.75

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.55.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$26.02 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$16.47 and a 52-week high of C$26.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9448202 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

