Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Argus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.35. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.