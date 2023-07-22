Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Down 12.4% in June

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,710,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 17,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $191,987,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. 2,465,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

